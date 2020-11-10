Scholars of Peru and Latin America Express their Concern about the Political Crisis and Condemn the Parliamentary Coup in Peru

Read the statement below and consider signing your name to it here.
We, the undersigned, scholars of Peru and Latin America, express our concern about the ongoing political crisis in Peru and publicly condemn the parliamentary coup orchestrated by the Peruvian Congress against President Martín Vizcarra.
The recently established de facto government of Manuel Merino lacks all lawfulness. He has taken power with the support of a Congress that lacks legitimacy and is mired in corruption scandals. Over half of the representatives who voted to remove Vizcarra are currently being investigated by the judiciary.
Since the 2016 General Election, political actors entrenched in Congress have pushed an agenda of destabilization focused on safeguarding their economic and political interests and transforming their status into immunity against multiple corruption charges. Now, five months before the General Election, they have launched a parliamentary coup.
The Peruvian constitution grants the people, not the Congress, the right to elect the president. Congress can only remove a president in cases when certain specific conditions apply. Rumours, accusations, and ongoing judicial investigations are not included among those conditions. Thus, Congress has unlawfully removed president Vizcarra, in what is in effect a parliamentary coup and not an impeachment.
We condemn the repression against organized civil society who have mobilized since the night of November 9th, using their constitutionally protected rights of dissent and protest. We believe that state repression against these protesters only reinforces the authoritarian nature of the congressional coup.
We call on multinational organizations and the international community to examine the unlawfulness and illegitimacy of the measures conducted by the Peruvian Congress. In particular, we call for the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to oversee that the right to protest is upheld, and for the Organization of American States to apply the standards of the Inter-American Democratic Charter.

Title image: Gahela Tseneg Cari Contreras y Sergio Tejada confronting the Peruvian police. November 10, 2020. Photo by Rodrigo Abd.
One thought on “Scholars of Peru and Latin America Express their Concern about the Political Crisis and Condemn the Parliamentary Coup in Peru”
