Coup in Peru Webinar

***

Hosted in conjunction with Smith College and Baruch College, Age of Revolutions is happy to present the recording of the “Emergency Webinar: Coup in Peru” held this past Friday, November 13th. Javier Puente (Smith College moderated the panel) and Jo-Marie Burt (George Mason University and the Washington Office for Latin America), Mark Rice (Baruch College), and Caroline Yezer (Clark University) provided very thoughtful commentary on the history and current state of Peruvian politics.

Last week, Age of Revolutions published an open letter expressing concerns over the Peruvian Congressional coup against President Martín Vizcarra. Manuel Merino took the presidency and has since the publication of our letter last week been forced to resign.